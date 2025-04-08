Skip to main content
Cool mornings, warm afternoons in San Antonio this week

But lack of rain means drought will worsen for South Central Texas

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Cool mornings and warm afternoons with low humidity this week. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • CHILLY MORNINGS THIS WEEK: In the 40s, low-50s
  • HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low
  • COMFORTABLE AFTEROONS: Gradually warming into the 80s
  • OAK: Pesky pollen is peaking
  • NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days
Tuesday starts chilly, but will be warm and pleasant in the afternoon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Much like yesterday, today starts chilly -- in the 40s. Temperatures will quickly rise today thanks to low humidity and total sunshine. Expect a high in the low-80s. Winds will be light and variable.

WARMING THIS WEEK

We’ll warm a bit in the days ahead, but mornings will stay below average in the low/mid 50s, followed by warm afternoons in the 80s. Sadly, there’s zero chance of rain within the next 7-10 days.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

OAK

Oak season peaks in early April (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you’re allergies are bothering you, it’s because we’re seeing oak pollen season peak. Oak will start to gradually decrease, with the season usually coming to an end in early May.

NO RAIN, WORSENING DROUGHT

Even though the weather will be very pleasant this week, it comes at a cost: no significant rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days. We are in desperate need for rain. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, our region would need 20 to 30 inches of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated. We have a long way to go...

It would take 20" to 30" of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

