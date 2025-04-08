Cool mornings, warm afternoons in San Antonio this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY MORNINGS THIS WEEK: In the 40s, low-50s

HUMIDITY: Pleasantly low

COMFORTABLE AFTEROONS: Gradually warming into the 80s

OAK: Pesky Pesky pollen is peaking

NO RAIN: Staying dry for at least the next 10 days

Tuesday starts chilly, but will be warm and pleasant in the afternoon

Much like yesterday, today starts chilly -- in the 40s. Temperatures will quickly rise today thanks to low humidity and total sunshine. Expect a high in the low-80s. Winds will be light and variable.

WARMING THIS WEEK

We’ll warm a bit in the days ahead, but mornings will stay below average in the low/mid 50s, followed by warm afternoons in the 80s. Sadly, there’s zero chance of rain within the next 7-10 days.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

OAK

Oak season peaks in early April

If you’re allergies are bothering you, it’s because we’re seeing oak pollen season peak. Oak will start to gradually decrease, with the season usually coming to an end in early May.

NO RAIN, WORSENING DROUGHT

Even though the weather will be very pleasant this week, it comes at a cost: no significant rain in the forecast for the next 7-10 days. We are in desperate need for rain. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, our region would need 20 to 30 inches of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated. We have a long way to go...

It would take 20" to 30" of rain in the next 6 months to see drought eliminated

