Communities host free Easter egg hunts this weekend

Vibrant Works is hosting its annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. According to its Facebook post , the event is open to blind or visually impaired children and their families, as well as special educators, medical professionals, VI teams, district staff and all of their families. Activities include a petting zoo, games, an accessible beeping egg hunt and more.