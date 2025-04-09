Communities host free Easter egg hunts this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Communities are hosting family fun Easter Egg Hunts. Here’s a list of some of the free events happening this coming weekend.
Saturday:
- Normoyle Egg Hunt Extravaganza will be at the Normoyle Community Center, at 700 Culberson near General Hudnell Drive. There will be free fun for the whole family, with 10,000 eggs available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- A Family Easter Egg Hunt will be hosted by the United Way Eastside Family Resource Center, at 215 Coca-Cola Place and East Houston Street. According to the website, there will be crafts, raffles and, of course, an egg hunt. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Palo Alto College will host its Eggstravaganza. There will be music activities, free baskets and a free egg hunt for kids under 12 years old. The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The website said registration for the egg hunt is required, and limited on-site registration will be available from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- Seguin is hosting the Eggapalooza at TLU’s Bulldog Field. It’s a free event, and gates open at 8:30 a.m. The website said the event is open to children of all abilities from 2 years old to 12.
- Boerne is hosting its 19th annual Easter Egg Hunt at City Lake. Pre-hunt activities, including games and a visit from the Easter Bunny, start at 10:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Boerne Police Officer’s Association.
- Vibrant Works is hosting its annual Beeping Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Roosevelt Avenue. According to its Facebook post, the event is open to blind or visually impaired children and their families, as well as special educators, medical professionals, VI teams, district staff and all of their families. Activities include a petting zoo, games, an accessible beeping egg hunt and more.
Sunday:
- Bexar County Parks and Rec is hosting an event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Woodlake Park, 6663 FM Rd 78, for ages 1 to 12 years old. Expect pictures with the Easter bunny, face painting, prizes and a petting zoo.
- St. Andrew’s Children’s Ministry will be having a free Easter Egg hunt at 10:40 a.m. at the 700 block of Robinhood Place near Northridge Park. According to its website, this is in-between its 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, which include a palm procession.
- Arbor Park will be hosting its free Easter Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be in the 17000 block of San Pedro Avenue, near Highway 281 and North Loop 1604 East. A post on its social media said there will be food and drinks, pictures with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, vendors, live music and more.
- Winding Branch Ranch will have an Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt in Bulverde in the 30600 block of Leroy Scheel Road. There will be three seatings at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. that each last one and a half hours. According to its website, tickets are $25 for a single ticket and $75 for a family ticket of five people. This includes an Easter egg hunt, professional photos with the Easter Bunny and a tamales brunch.