Stay weather-aware this week, a few strong storms possible for South-Central Texas ⛈

It’s that time of year. We are now in the heart of severe weather season and the pattern ahead lends itself to a threat of at least a few strong storms. Here’s what to look for this week:

Ripples of energy in the upper part of the atmosphere will pass overhead Tuesday through the weekend, giving us isolated-to-scattered storm chances, some of which could be strong

With this kind of pattern, it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact timing and location

Wednesday into Thursday currently looks to bring the best odds for storms

Know that not everyone will see severe weather, or even rain for that matter

Some localized pockets of heavy rainfall will also be a possibility

We’ll be updating the KSAT Weather app often and passing along any updates as we get them.