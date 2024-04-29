85º
Stay weather-aware this week, a few strong storms possible for South-Central Texas ⛈

Exact timing and location still in question

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Wednesday's severe weather risk (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s that time of year. We are now in the heart of severe weather season and the pattern ahead lends itself to a threat of at least a few strong storms. Here’s what to look for this week:

  • Ripples of energy in the upper part of the atmosphere will pass overhead Tuesday through the weekend, giving us isolated-to-scattered storm chances, some of which could be strong
  • With this kind of pattern, it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact timing and location
  • Wednesday into Thursday currently looks to bring the best odds for storms
  • Know that not everyone will see severe weather, or even rain for that matter
  • Some localized pockets of heavy rainfall will also be a possibility

We’ll be updating the KSAT Weather app often and passing along any updates as we get them.

