Stay weather-aware this week, a few strong storms possible for South-Central Texas ⛈

It’s that time of year. We are now in the heart of severe weather season and the pattern ahead lends itself to a threat of at least a few strong storms. Here’s what to look for this week:
- Ripples of energy in the upper part of the atmosphere will pass overhead Tuesday through the weekend, giving us isolated-to-scattered storm chances, some of which could be strong
- With this kind of pattern, it’s impossible to pinpoint the exact timing and location
- Wednesday into Thursday currently looks to bring the best odds for storms
- Know that not everyone will see severe weather, or even rain for that matter
- Some localized pockets of heavy rainfall will also be a possibility
