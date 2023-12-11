Man shot while walking along South Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while walking along a street on the city’s South Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of West Young Street, not far from South Flores Street.

According to police, a man was walking when someone in a dark colored car pulled up and confronted him about some money owed. That’s when, police say, someone inside the vehicle shot him and drove off.

Police said the man in his 60s was shot in the back and that the bullet went all the way through his body. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.