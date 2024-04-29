Motorcyclist arrested for crash that killed his passenger, a popular Texas DJ

A motorcyclist is accused of driving drunk and killing his passenger after attending a Fiesta event.

Steve Nerio, 48, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the April 20 incident that killed Amy Lee Garza, 44.

Garza was the content director and on-air personality for a radio station in Lubbock.

The crash happened in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West.

Nerio was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital where he told investigators that he was side-swiped by a large red truck or SUV.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Nerio admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage from a margaritas-to-go facility before attending a Fiesta event and then visiting a taco truck.

Nerio’s blood alcohol concentration was measured above the legal limit at .106. His urine screening also showed cannabinoid, cocaine and fentanyl, the affidavit stated.

His Harley Davidson was equipped with dual dash cameras. Investigators said the video showed the motorcycle colliding with a red tow truck as Nerio performed an “illegal maneuver” while entering the highway from S. General McMullen.

Nerio was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Monday. His bond is set at $150,000.