69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

3 arrested in connection with organized vehicle crime ring, SAPD says

Police expect to make additional arrests

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Theft, BCSO
Jesus Jr. Gonzalez, 22; Adrian C. Flores, 19; and Andres Escobar, 22, were arrested for alleged involvement with an organized crime ring. (Bexar County Court Records)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested three men for their alleged involvement in an organized crime ring, the department said in a Facebook post.

Adrian C. Flores, 19; Jesus Jr. Gonzalez, 22; and Andres Escobar, 22, were arrested on warrants Wednesday night for engaging in criminal activity.

Recommended Videos

The three suspects were believed to be stealing the vehicles with intent to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, SAPD said.

SAPD’s Regional Auto Crimes Taskforce had been investigating a group of vehicle thieves that were stealing high-end trucks in the San Antonio area, the post said.

Evidence discovered by investigators included narcotics, 14 firearms and vehicle theft, SAPD said.

The department said additional arrests are anticipated.

Several other departments, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, assisted with the arrests.

More coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos