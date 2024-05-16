3 arrested in connection with organized vehicle crime ring, SAPD says

Jesus Jr. Gonzalez, 22; Adrian C. Flores, 19; and Andres Escobar, 22, were arrested for alleged involvement with an organized crime ring.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested three men for their alleged involvement in an organized crime ring, the department said in a Facebook post.

Adrian C. Flores, 19; Jesus Jr. Gonzalez, 22; and Andres Escobar, 22, were arrested on warrants Wednesday night for engaging in criminal activity.

The three suspects were believed to be stealing the vehicles with intent to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, SAPD said.

SAPD’s Regional Auto Crimes Taskforce had been investigating a group of vehicle thieves that were stealing high-end trucks in the San Antonio area, the post said.

Evidence discovered by investigators included narcotics, 14 firearms and vehicle theft, SAPD said.

The department said additional arrests are anticipated.

Several other departments, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, assisted with the arrests.