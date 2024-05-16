Records: Suspect who literally ran from hit-and-run crash now on the run from police

Pictures show Bryan Rosales' heavily damaged truck and his condition in a hospital after the November 2021 hit-and-run crash.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused in late 2021 of critically injuring another driver and then running from the scene of a South Side crash is now actively avoiding law enforcement, police officials confirm to KSAT.

Juan Gonzalez Sanchez, 35, was indicted for felony failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury in September, nearly two years after SAPD investigators said his truck rear-ended another truck in the 3300 block of Interstate 37 South.

The impact of the November 2021 crash caused the Toyota Tacoma driven by Bryan Rosales to vault across the highway entrance ramp, onto a grassy shoulder and into a steel electrical tower, pinning Rosales inside his truck.

Rosales broke both of his legs, suffered a significant laceration through his lower lip as well as an adrenal hemorrhage, law enforcement records show.

Rosales’ family shared with KSAT X-ray images of his broken legs and the significant hardware surgically installed by doctors to stabilize the injuries to his lower extremities.

Gonzalez Sanchez “fled the scene on foot” prior to SAPD officers arriving on scene, records show.

A woman who identified herself as Gonzalez Sanchez’s wife arrived at the scene and said her husband called her asking to be picked up from the crash site, a warrant for Gonzalez Sanchez’s arrest states.

The woman gave an incorrect date of birth for Gonzalez Sanchez and then left the scene before officers could further question her.

SAPD investigators were later able to identify Gonzalez Sanchez as the driver responsible for the crash after finding multiple money transfer receipts in an abandoned truck found near the crash scene, SAPD records show.

A felony warrant for Gonzalez Sanchez’s arrest was first issued in January 2022, records show.

He was then indicted in connection to the crash in September of last year, sources told KSAT.

Gonzalez Sanchez has yet to be taken into custody, however, and an SAPD spokesman this week confirmed the suspect is actively avoiding law enforcement.

Failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury is a third-degree felony with a punishment of between two and 10 years in prison.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.