Search underway for hit-and-run driver on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man on the Southeast Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened in the 3300 block of I-37 around 11:40 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was in a red 2004 Toyota Tacoma driving south in the right lane on I-37. A driver in a white 2014 Ford F-150 was also driving south in the right lane.

That driver hit the back of the Tacoma, causing the truck to lose control and veer off the highway into a chain-link fence and an electrical tower, officers said.

The driver of the F-150 abandoned the truck and left the scene on foot.

The man in the Tacoma was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say at last check, the man is in stable condition.

Officers say when the driver of the F-150 is found, he will be charged with failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury.

