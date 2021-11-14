One person killed in house fire on South Side overnight, fire officials say

One person was killed in a house fire on the city’s South Side overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

One person died in a house fire on the city’s South Side overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:15 p.m., Saturday, in the 1500 block of Flanders Avenue.

Fire officials said when they responded to the call, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames and when they were able to get the fire under control, firefighters made entry into the home.

One person was found dead in one of the bedrooms, according to SAFD. No other injuries were reported.

The home was heavily damaged in the fire, and firefighters said the damages are estimated at $80,000.

Arson investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

