Converse first responder summer camp aims to boost local recruitment amid application decline

CONVERSE, Texas – Converse is providing teens with an inside look at first-responder careers as departments nationwide struggle to recruit police officers and firefighters.

The Converse Police Department and fire departments kicked off their “First Responder Summer Camp” this week.

The camp is designed to show children what the jobs are really like, beyond what they see on television. Around 30 students are taking part this year.

On the first day, students learned the basics of fingerprinting, including different ways that prints are collected. Then, they received hands-on practice dusting for fingerprints.

Converse Police Lieutenant George Shaw said the goal is to reach students early as applications decline across the country.

“Right now we are seeing a decline in applications,” Shaw said. in part. “If we can reach kids at a young age… what law enforcement actually is and not just what they see on TV."

For some teens, it’s a return experience. Neveah De Leon, a 17-year-old at Veterans Memorial High School, said past camps included time at the fire department and practicing rescues in smoke while wearing full gear.

The camp is open to students ages 14 to 18 and runs for four hours a day for one week. Participants spend two of the days training with firefighters.

Organizers say the program is popular and fills up within hours of registration opening.

Students can join the Converse Fire Department at 18, but must be 21 to apply for the police department.

The summer camp is only open to Converse teens, and registration fills up fast.

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