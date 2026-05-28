More than 60 homes suffered damage from Tuesday thunderstorms, Kirby city officials say

KIRBY, Texas – Dozens of homes were impacted by damage after strong winds and storms rocked Kirby late Tuesday night.

According to a statement from the City of Kirby released Thursday, at least 64 residential properties were affected by severe weather.

As neighbors who live near Gordon Cooper Drive and Crest Lane learned upon waking up Wednesday morning, carports, fences, roofs, vehicles and “numerous downed trees” were not spared either. The city said its crews and partner agencies are continuing efforts to assess damage and “coordinate recovery options” for residents.

The extensive damage prompted the National Weather Service to conduct a survey of what happened Tuesday night in Kirby.

In its findings, the agency said “severe downdraft winds,” which are often associated with a “supercell thunderstorm,” resulted in “sporadic” damage across the city between approximately 9:55 p.m. and 9:59 p.m.

NWS said most of the damage to trees and fences happened south of Binz-Engleman Road, which includes the neighborhood where Gordon Cooper Drive and Crest Lane are.

The highest concentration of damage happened on James Webb Drive, a small street connected to Gordon Cooper Drive, where a “carport roof was displaced,” the service said. Agency crews estimated the wind speeds maxed at approximately 75 miles per hour.

Kirby city officials said no injuries were reported during the stormy weather. In its statement, the city also reminded residents that its cleanup services are free and on a volunteer basis. Anyone attempting to charge for cleanup services is not affiliated with the City of Kirby.

The city said prospective volunteers can make their way to the Volunteer Reception Center, which is located at Tru Vision Church’s parking lot at 2826 Ackerman Road.

NWS said its investigation into the damage is ongoing.

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