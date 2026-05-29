Spurs fans hyped after epic Game 6 win over OKC Thunder

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are officially one win away from heading back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.

On Thursday night, fans went wild as they needed their beloved Spurs to win Game 6 at home.

>> Wembanyama, Spurs send the West finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, routing the Thunder 118-91

KSAT caught up with two fans at the Frost Bank Center who were over the moon and now have a few words of advice for the Silver and Black.

“Stay composed, stay focused ... we could definitely take away Game 7 for sure,” one fan said.

“Definitely, I feel like they were conserving themselves these last few games, and I feel like today they came out strong,” another fan chimed in.

Now, the boys are headed to Oklahoma City for a final match-up against the Thunder on Saturday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The Game 7 watch party at the Frost Bank is sold out. But there are still free spots available at the Rock at La Cantera. Click here to RSVP.