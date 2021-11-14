Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a poorly-lit West Side street.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on Enrique Barrera Parkway and SW 41st Street.

Police said a driver was heading eastbound on Enrique when he couldn’t see a man walking in the road due to harsh lighting. The driver’s vehicle struck him, causing serious injuries.

The driver did stop to help the man who was struck, according to authorities. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed against the driver. Further details are limited at this time, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

