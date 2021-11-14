58º

Local News

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on West Side, police say

The driver couldn’t see the man in the street due to harsh lighting, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Crash, SAPD, Police, San Antonio, West Side
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a poorly-lit West Side street.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on Enrique Barrera Parkway and SW 41st Street.

Police said a driver was heading eastbound on Enrique when he couldn’t see a man walking in the road due to harsh lighting. The driver’s vehicle struck him, causing serious injuries.

The driver did stop to help the man who was struck, according to authorities. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed against the driver. Further details are limited at this time, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled all across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews, and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email