Man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s North Side on Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Braesview and Northwest Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, a pickup truck was making a turn onto the intersection when he hit struck Caleb Krauchunas, who was riding a motorcycle, from behind.

Police said Krauchunas was thrown off the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges, police said.