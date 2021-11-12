51º

Man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on North Side, police say

Crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. near intersection of Braesview, NW Military Hwy

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Braesview fatal motorcycle crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s North Side on Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Braesview and Northwest Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, a pickup truck was making a turn onto the intersection when he hit struck Caleb Krauchunas, who was riding a motorcycle, from behind.

Police said Krauchunas was thrown off the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges, police said.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio. Jonathan speaks English and Spanish and is a veteran of the United States Navy. Previously, he worked in South Texas.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

