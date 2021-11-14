70º

SAPD: Man found dead in middle of street on Northwest Side, prompting investigation

No suspect has been identified and no weapons were found

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead in the middle of a Northwest Side street overnight, and authorities are still working to piece together what happened.

San Antonio police were called around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, to the 800 block of Cincinnati Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the area for a shooting; however, when they arrived, they found a man lying on his back in the road with multiple lacerations.

The man lost consciousness, and several minutes later, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapon was found and a suspect hasn’t been identified.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

