CPS Energy president to retire after 14 years

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy president and CEO Rudy Garza has formally filed paperwork to retire from the utility, according to an internal memo obtained by KSAT Investigates on Monday.

Garza, who worked for the utility for 14 years, became president and CEO in 2022.

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“We respect Rudy’s decision and will proceed with the selection of an interim CEO,” the memo states.

The agency did not say when Garza’s last day of work will be.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with the talented and dedicated team at CPS Energy,” Garza said in a news release.

A special board meeting will be held Thursday to discuss plans for his succession.

Garza’s retirement comes more than a month after two homes of the North Side exploded, injuring six people, including a CPS employee.

The NTSB said the explosions were fueled by natural gas.

The utility company is facing a lawsuit in connection to the explosions, and is also fighting to withhold information.

Last week, the San Antonio Express-News reported that Garza was considering leaving CPS Energy to lead the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.