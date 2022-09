SAN ANTONIO – Rudy Garza is now the official president and CEO of CPS Energy, the utility company announced.

The utility’s board of directors approved the contract on Tuesday.

Garza had been running CPS Energy for the last 10 months, taking over for the former president and CEO, Paula Gold-Williams.

Garza’s salary will be a flat $665,000 a year on a three-year contract with no incentives or bonus pay.

The contract will expire at the end of January 2026.