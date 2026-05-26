Jury selection begins for suspect accused of manslaughter in North Side crash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A trial began Tuesday for a man accused in connection with a multi-vehicle crash that killed three people six years ago.

Jurors are expected to be seated in the manslaughter case of Aris Jamal Ransom-Powell, 29. Ransom-Powell is accused of participating in street racing that led to the deaths of three people.

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San Antonio police officers responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. on June 24, 2020, near the intersection of McCullough Avenue and Pinewood Lane.

SAPD initially reported two deaths in the crash, but investigators later determined a third person injured in the collision was later pronounced dead.

Police said one of the vehicles lost control and hit a tree, resulting in two deaths.

Last month, SAPD and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies executed an arrest warrant and took Powell into custody in the 300 block of Hinge Loop in Cibolo. During his arrest, GCSO said deputies located a stolen vehicle.

If convicted on the manslaughter charge, Ransom-Powell could face up to 20 years in prison.

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