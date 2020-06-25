2 dead, 5 hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on North Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead and five others were hospitalized after a major crash on the city’s North Side, San Antonio police said.

San Antonio police responded to the intersection of Pinewood Lane and McCullough Avenue around 4:24 p.m. Wednesday for the crash call.

Police say they know of at least three vehicles, possibly four, involved in the crash. They said the drivers of two of those vehicles were believed to have been racing south on McCullough.

Police said one of the vehicles lost control and hit a tree, resulting in the two deaths. The vehicle was occupied by five people who are all believed to be in their early 20s or late teens, officials said.

A third vehicle was struck as it was trying to cross the intersection. The vehicle traveling from Millwood and crossing through McCullough was clipped by one of the vehicles racing, police said.

Three vehicles were reported, but police say a fourth vehicle is believed to have been involved but fled the scene before police responded to the scene. The vehicle in question, police say, is a black sedan-type vehicle.

SAPD’s Traffic Investigation Division is still collecting evidence at the scene.