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Wanted fugitive with extensive criminal history arrested in Cibolo, GCSO says

Aris Jamal Random-Powell, 28, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Aris Jamal Random-Powell,28 (Central Records)

CIBOLO, Texas – A wanted fugitive with an extensive criminal history was arrested in Cibolo on Friday, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

Aris Jamal Random-Powell, 28, was wanted on a motion to revoke bond for manslaughter and theft.

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After executing an arrest warrant, the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, along with the San Antonio Police Department, arrested Powell in the 300 block of Hinge Loop in Cibolo. During his arrest, GCSO said deputies located a stolen vehicle.

Powell’s criminal history includes weapons charges, manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, multiple thefts, failure to identify and bail jumping.

He is currently booked in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

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