Six Flags Fiesta Texas to debut Werewolf Gorge, world’s longest family launch roller coaster

Werewolf Gorge is set to debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2027 as part of the park's 35th anniversary season.

SAN ANTONIO – Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced Werewolf Gorge, a record-breaking family launch roller coaster set to debut in 2027 as part of the park’s 35th anniversary season.

The attraction will stretch 4,120 feet, making it both the world’s longest family launch coaster and the longest coaster in park history, according to a news release.

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The ride features four launches, speeds up to 45 mph and a two-minute, 36-second runtime. It also incorporates 32 floater airtime moments — the highest number ever built into a family roller coaster — along with a mid-course rollback and a 39-inch height requirement.

“This is a defining addition to Six Flags Fiesta Texas,” said Robert Bustle, park manager at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. “Werewolf Gorge brings together storytelling, innovation and a bold combination of ride elements that truly sets it apart. It delivers an experience that is approachable for families, yet unmatched anywhere in the world.”

Six Flags Fiesta Texas had been teasing the attraction since 2025 through full moon activations throughout the park. The official reveal took place Saturday.

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