SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning and his wife was detained, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 8400 block of Pico De Aguila, not far from Sierra Hermosa and Kyle Seale Parkway.

A BCSO report states a woman shot her husband and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details are available, BCSO states.