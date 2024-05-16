Dumpster fired: SAPD terminates officer who crashed into dumpster, was untruthful about the damage

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police officer was fired last month after an internal affairs investigation determined he was untruthful about a crash while on duty, city discipline records show.

Officer Levon Harrison, who had worked for SAPD since January 2018, was fired for rules violations, including neglect of duty, acts showing a lack of good moral character and conduct prejudicial to good order, records show.

Harrison in late November crashed his patrol vehicle into a dumpster while responding to a call for service in the 1600 block of South W. W. White Road.

Surveillance video showed Harrison collide with the dumpster, get out of the vehicle and remove the back passenger-side fender flare, discipline records show.

Harrison left the damaged part near the dumpster and then departed from the location, according to records.

The officer never reported the damage and failed to report that he was involved in a crash, the records show.

In early December, after Harrison was ordered to fill out a report regarding the crash, he wrote that the damage could have occurred prior to him using the vehicle or while he had stepped away from it, records show.

The officer’s response was described by investigators as “deceptive, misleading and did not reflect the truth about the damage found to the patrol vehicle he operated.”

“Officer Harrison’s actions render his continuance in office detrimental to effective law enforcement and the needs of the San Antonio Department. The law and sound community expectations recognize that there is good cause for depriving Officer Harrison of his position,” the disciplinary records state.

Harrison’s termination went into effect April 2, records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.