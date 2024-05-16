69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD student arrested for taking gun to school

Samuel Rodriguez, 17, arrested on second-degree felony weapons charge

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center
Samuel Rodriguez, 17, was arrested for taking a gun to Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A student in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District was arrested for taking a gun to a school campus.

According to a news release, the Schertz Police Department was informed by school officials that a student had brought a gun Monday to Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center.

Recommended Videos

An investigation revealed that Samuel Rodriguez, 17, was the student who was in possession of the firearm on campus.

Police arrested Rodriguez at his home and transported him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a second-degree felony weapons charge.

This is the second time this week that a student took a gun to a SCUCISD campus.

A Clemens High School student was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday on campus, police said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos