Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD student arrested for taking gun to school

Samuel Rodriguez, 17, was arrested for taking a gun to Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District.

SCHERTZ, Texas – A student in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District was arrested for taking a gun to a school campus.

According to a news release, the Schertz Police Department was informed by school officials that a student had brought a gun Monday to Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center.

An investigation revealed that Samuel Rodriguez, 17, was the student who was in possession of the firearm on campus.

Police arrested Rodriguez at his home and transported him to the Guadalupe County Jail on a second-degree felony weapons charge.

This is the second time this week that a student took a gun to a SCUCISD campus.

A Clemens High School student was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday on campus, police said.