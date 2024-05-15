91º
Student found with loaded gun at Clemens High School, police say

School officials were alerted about the student by Bexar County Juvenile Probation

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Clemens High School student was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun Wednesday on campus, the Schertz Police Department said.

According to police, the Bexar County Juvenile Probation contacted the school resource officer about a student who had a warrant for posting photographs of weapons on social media.

A search of the student’s backpack was conducted on school grounds, and that’s when the handgun was found, police said.

The student was detained on a second-degree felony weapons charge.

“This incident is an isolated event that poses no further threat to the community or our students,” Schertz Police Chief Jim Lowery said. “There were no threats of violence directed toward students or staff.”

Lowery urges parents to speak to their children about gun safety and about reporting threatening social media posts or those that could be perceived as a threat.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

