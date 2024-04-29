‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ live concert coming to Majestic Theatre

The 50+ city U.S. tour will stop at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Nov. 3.

SAN ANTONIO – A live concert experience of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will swing through San Antonio later this year.

Audiences will see the movie playing on an HD screen accompanied by a large orchestra and even a scratch DJ playing the film’s score live to the movie.

Daniel Pemberton, a multi-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, created the film’s score. Pemberton’s other credits include “Motherless Brooklyn,” “Steve Jobs” and “Ferrari.”

“Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, ground breaking and impactful score I’ve written,” he said in a press release.

Pemberton drew inspiration for the scores for the “Spider-Verse” movies from time spent in London’s rave scene in the 1990s and the scratch DJs at The Blue Note Club in East London.

The film’s soundtrack, curated by hip-hop producer Metro Boomin, features artists such as Future, Nas and James Blake.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3.