‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ live concert coming to Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – A live concert experience of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will swing through San Antonio later this year.
The 50+ city U.S. tour will stop at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, Nov. 3.
Recommended Videos
Audiences will see the movie playing on an HD screen accompanied by a large orchestra and even a scratch DJ playing the film’s score live to the movie.
Daniel Pemberton, a multi-nominated and Emmy-winning composer, created the film’s score. Pemberton’s other credits include “Motherless Brooklyn,” “Steve Jobs” and “Ferrari.”
“Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, ground breaking and impactful score I’ve written,” he said in a press release.
Pemberton drew inspiration for the scores for the “Spider-Verse” movies from time spent in London’s rave scene in the 1990s and the scratch DJs at The Blue Note Club in East London.
The film’s soundtrack, curated by hip-hop producer Metro Boomin, features artists such as Future, Nas and James Blake.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3.
Related coverage on KSAT: