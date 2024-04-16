Future coming to San Antonio for ‘We Trust You Tour’

Rapper Future performs during Future and Friends' "One Big Party Tour" at United Center on January 20, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin are coming to San Antonio this summer.

Future, who famously quoted KSAT’s Steve Spriester in his 2020 song “Ridin Strikers,” will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Aug. 23.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday at FrostBankCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com. A presale for Cash App Card customers starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. VIP Packages will be available for purchase.

The “We Trust You Tour” was announced on Tuesday in the wake of Future and Metro Boomin’s recent collaborations, “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

The tour kicks off on July 30 in Kansas City, Missouri. The duo will also visit Houston’s Toyota Center on Aug. 22 and Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Aug. 24.

Future’s KSAT connection

In Future’s “High Off Life” album released in May 2020, Future sampled a clip of KSAT anchor Steve Spriester from a 2014 newscast.

Roughly 2 1/2 minutes into the song, longtime Spriester can be heard talking about a bank robbery that occurred in San Antonio. You can listen to the story the audio was used from here.

Spriester’s voice can be heard in an interlude saying, “The police need your help in tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery this morning on the city’s North Side. According to police, the suspect walked into the bank about nine this morning, went straight to one of the tellers, handed over a note that said ‘put money in bag.’”

KSAT was not made aware of the sampling ahead of the song’s release.

