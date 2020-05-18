KSAT anchor dubbed ‘Mr. Put Money in Bag’ after being featured on rapper Future’s new album ‘High Off Life’

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper Future released his latest album “High Off Life” Friday and it turns out one of the songs, “Ridin Strikers," has a San Antonio connection.

Roughly 2 1/2 minutes into the song, longtime KSAT anchor Steve Spriester can be heard talking about a bank robbery that occurred in San Antonio in July 2014. You can listen to the story the audio was used from here.

Spriester’s voice can be heard in an interlude saying, “the police need your help in tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery this morning on the city’s north side. According to police, the suspect walked into the bank about nine this morning, went straight to one of the tellers, handed over a note that said ‘put money in bag.’”

Spriester said he found out about his rap debut on Twitter. “I think it’s kind of funny that he picked one of my clips, but it’s cool. My kids are thrilled. They’re calling me ‘Mr. Put Money in Bag.’”

“Ridin Strikers” is the 5th song on the new album which has 21 tracks and features rappers like Drake, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Young Thug and more.

KSAT reached out to Freebandz, the label that produced the album, for some backstory on why the clip was chosen, but is still waiting for comment.

“I hope to work with Snoop (Dogg) next” Spriester jested.

You can listen to a clean version of the song below:

The explicit version of the song is below: