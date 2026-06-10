Guajolote Ranch development inches closer to reality after additional acres approved

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A city-county conservation committee approved additional acres on Tuesday for new development on Guajolote Ranch. This clears another hurdle for a project that could bring nearly 3,000 homes to northwest Bexar County.

The Southern Edwards Plateau Habitat Conservation Plan Coordinating Committee said “yes” to an additional 134.5 acres along Guajolote Ranch for the proposed master-planned community. That’s on top of the already approved 229.7 acres.

The project has been the subject of years of debate among residents, environmental advocates and local officials. Some people are concerned that Tuesday’s approval, along with other actions, could destroy endangered species habitats and eliminate the preservation of wildlife in the area.

“The habitat is being taken unnecessarily for the wrong reasons,” one Helotes-area resident told the committee.

Another resident questioned whether the development aligns with supporting the city and future quality of life.

“When I look at this type of development going on, with how they’re treating the conservation component, I don’t think this is in favor of the future of the city,” resident Phillip Mann said.

Others also argued the environmental review process deserved additional scrutiny before further approval.

Randy Neumann, chair of the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance, asked committee members to delay action and investigate what he described as unresolved questions.

“You understand the direction of public concern,” Neumann told the committee. “You understand that scientists believe this development may affect the water quality of 2.5 million residents across eight counties, including perhaps yourself. We’re only asking that you follow the SEPHCP’s own rules.”

In his remarks, Neumann also argued that concerns raised by residents had not yet been fully addressed before the vote.

“You’re now aware of significant issues that warrant pause and require additional scrutiny of this application and of the prior one,” he added.

The debate surrounding Guajolote Ranch extends beyond wildlife habitat. Some residents have also voiced concerns about a proposed wastewater treatment plant that would support the future development and its potential impact on water resources in the region.

Lennar’s proposed plans call for the homes to be built on more than 1,100 acres. The project will also include gyms, pools, walking trails, sports courts and more.

Lennar Homes of Texas Inc. does not have approval to begin building homes just yet.

However, the committee’s decision marks another step toward the proposed development becoming a reality.

Neumann told KSAT that legal action remains a possibility in the future if the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance believes environmental protections are not being properly followed by the Southern Edwards Plateau Habitat Conservation Plan Coordinating Committee.

KSAT tried speaking with representatives from Lennar Homes and Pape-Dawson Engineers following Tuesday’s meeting, but they declined to comment.

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