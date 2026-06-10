New York native explains why he's rooting for Spurs in NBA Finals

NEW YORK – As the San Antonio Spurs continue to face off against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, finding a New Yorker rooting for the Silver and Black might seem rare.

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga and Myra Arthur found one — a native New Yorker named David who is bucking the trend in the Big Apple and cheering for San Antonio. The two sat down with him in New York City to find out why.

KSAT: You are a lifelong New Yorker, and yet, look at your hat. You are rooting for the Spurs. Why is that?

David: I have to be honest, I am; I was a Knicks fan. I was gonna say I am. I was a Knicks fan growing up. I remember the ’99 championship loss, and so you knew how to suffer. I kind of fell out with the NBA just because I couldn’t get behind the Euro step, or the amount of threes and just the style of the game.

KSAT: What kept you rooting for the Spurs even when they weren’t making the playoffs?

David: Happy wife, happy life, as honest as it can be, you know. I met my wife in 2018, who’s born and bred in San Antonio, and so at that time I was like, all right, you like the Spurs, I’ll join with the Spurs. Gregg Popovich stands out. I think off the court as much as on the court for what he has done as just a man.

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