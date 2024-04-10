64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Philharmonic to present Selena tribute concert at the Majestic Theatre in January

¡Selena Vive! is scheduled for Jan. 3-5, 2025.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Things to Do, Majestic Theatre, San Antonio Philharmonic, Music, Selena
Photo from MajesticEmpire.com.

It’s Selena meets symphony.

The San Antonio Philharmonic announced a special tribute concert at the Majestic Theatre.

Recommended Videos

¡Selena Vive! is scheduled for Jan. 3-5, 2025.

Vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez will join the full orchestra for some Selena favorites including “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Mas,” and “Dreaming of You.”

Sanchez is a recording artist with five albums under her belt. She is the youngest recipient of the Tejano Music Award for Best New Female Artist. Her 2022 album, “Una Illusion” was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Best Tejano Album.

Tickets for ¡Selena Vive! will go on sale soon at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Recommended Videos