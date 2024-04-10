San Antonio Philharmonic to present Selena tribute concert at the Majestic Theatre in January

It’s Selena meets symphony.

The San Antonio Philharmonic announced a special tribute concert at the Majestic Theatre.

Recommended Videos

¡Selena Vive! is scheduled for Jan. 3-5, 2025.

Vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez will join the full orchestra for some Selena favorites including “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Mas,” and “Dreaming of You.”

Sanchez is a recording artist with five albums under her belt. She is the youngest recipient of the Tejano Music Award for Best New Female Artist. Her 2022 album, “Una Illusion” was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Best Tejano Album.

Tickets for ¡Selena Vive! will go on sale soon at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.