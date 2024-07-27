‘It’s a river’: Neighbors on Northwest Side looking to city for flooding solutions

SAN ANTONIO – What looks like raging waters rip through Nicole Stewart’s yard just about any time it rains.

“It’s a river,” Stewart said. “It goes everywhere.”

Multiple families live on Lyngrove Street and Windbrooke Drive on the Northwest Side, and flooding like this is a reality. Even on a dry day, debris and dirt from rainy days past are piled up along these streets.

Neighbors like Stewart said damage from these floods is inside and outside.

“Everything floods at once, and you want to get to all of it and for everything to get ruined,” Stewart said.

Across the street, Lindsey Lopez said her backyard turns into a swimming pool.

This week, she captured a photo showing seven inches of rain all stuck.

“The city needs to do something,” Lopez said. “It’s damaging our property. It’s very unsanitary.”

Stewart said she first reported the issue in 2018. The city installed small berms to help a couple of months ago, but a video she shot on her phone this week shows they aren’t enough.

San Antonio Public Works said it had found the money to fund a future drainage project here but presented no timeline.