1 dead after Northwest Side crash, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

The fire department said the crash happened underneath the highway. However, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

The person, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

