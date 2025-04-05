Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 dead after Northwest Side crash, SAFD says

It’s unclear what caused the crash

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAFD, Crash, Northwest Side, Loop 410
Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

The fire department said the crash happened underneath the highway. However, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

The person, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS