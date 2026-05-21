Blue Bell Creameries releases ‘Black Raspberry Fudge’ flavor

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell Creameries released its newest ice cream flavor on Thursday, using a fruit that the company hasn’t used “in a few years,” according to a news release.

“Black Raspberry Fudge” is described as a combination of black raspberry-flavored ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a chocolate fudge swirl, the release said.

“This is the first raspberry flavor to join our lineup in a few years, so this will be a treat for many,” the ice cream company said.

The new flavor is available in stores on Thursday, May 21. Half-gallon and pint sizes are only available for a limited amount of time, however.

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