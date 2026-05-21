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Local News

Blue Bell Creameries releases ‘Black Raspberry Fudge’ flavor

The new flavor is available in stores on Thursday

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Black Raspberry Fudge Ice Cream. (Blue Bell Creameries)

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell Creameries released its newest ice cream flavor on Thursday, using a fruit that the company hasn’t used “in a few years,” according to a news release.

“Black Raspberry Fudge” is described as a combination of black raspberry-flavored ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a chocolate fudge swirl, the release said.

“This is the first raspberry flavor to join our lineup in a few years, so this will be a treat for many,” the ice cream company said.

The new flavor is available in stores on Thursday, May 21. Half-gallon and pint sizes are only available for a limited amount of time, however.

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