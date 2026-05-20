‘I’m gonna f--- you up’: SAPD officer fired after kneeing, slapping suspect during arrest, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is indefinitely suspended after using “unnecessary physical violence” while arresting a suspect, according to suspension records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Johnathan T. Guerra has been employed with the San Antonio Police Department since 2020, according to city records.

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In September 2025, records show Guerra was helping arrest a man wanted on a felony warrant for family violence.

While handcuffing the suspect, records show Guerra used his knee to hit the suspect in the back of the head. Records show this was caught on Guerra’s own body camera.

As Guerra helped the suspect get up, records show the suspect tried to kick.

“You kick me bro, I’m gonna f--- you up,” Guerra said. Records show Guerra hit the suspect in the face and told him to shut up.

While being searched, records show the suspect said he did not want officer to touch him. Guerra told the suspect to “shut the f--- up,” then slapped him in the back of the head, pulled the suspect’s hair and pushed him onto the hood of the patrol unit.

The suspension paperwork says Guerra’s body camera footage shows him lifting the suspect’s arms. Records show the suspect screamed and told Guerra, “If he kicked him, it was because his arms were being pushed too far.”

Records show the suspect “physically taunted” Guerra while being booked into jail. Guerra kneed the suspect in the stomach, which records show was caught on body camera.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.