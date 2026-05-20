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What to know about Spurs’ official watch parties for Game 2 against Thunder

Live music and festivities planned at Frost Bank Center ahead of 7:30 p.m. tipoff

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates with teammates during the second overtime of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) (Nate Billings)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans looking to catch Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals together have two options on Wednesday night as the Silver and Black take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Frost Bank Center will host a watch party, though fans should note that free tickets — required for entry — are already sold out after reaching capacity.

Initially, the Spurs said tickets would be limited to 7,900 fans per game, but the team later released an additional 2,000 tickets, according to a news release from the Spurs.

Seating is first-come, first-served. According to the release, fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot.

Parking is free and lots open at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., with live music from Finding Friday and other festivities kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Game tipoff is 7:30 p.m.

For those still looking for a spot, The Rock at La Cantera remains an option.

The outdoor event has a maximum capacity of 6,000 guests, and tickets are still available.

Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once capacity is reached, fans will be directed to alternative viewing options, according to the release.

The outdoor event is rain or shine, and fans can bring portable chairs and blankets.

Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with Park & Ride options from The Shops at La Cantera — with pickup and drop-off at Neiman Marcus — available for overflow.

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