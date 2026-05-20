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Local News

Bexar County invests $21 million to update flood warning system

The investment was influenced by a deadly San Antonio flood event in June 2025

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County has invested $21 million to update its flood warning system and educate the community about flood dangers.

On Tuesday, Bexar County revealed its new advanced NextGen Flood Warning System, which is already installed in existing flood gauges.

The system sends information to the Bexar Flood website and to driving applications like Waze and Google Maps.

The investment was influenced by a San Antonio flood event in June 2025 that killed 13 people.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said the system will deliver real-time data to the drivers as they are on the road.

“Water sustains life, but in a matter of minutes, flood water can also take it away,” he said. “Last June, when five to seven inches of rain fell, you heard the battle in Salado Creeks, roads disappeared, vehicles were swept away, 70 water rescues were conducted, and 13 people in our community lost their lives. We honor them today not only with remembrance, but with action that can help save lives in the future.”

The county has partnered with other cities on an educational campaign called “Floods Don’t Care.”

The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) is going to be in charge of operating and maintaining the gages.

There are over 200 low water crossings in Bexar County that are marked, but there are more that don’t have signage.

To report an issue with a flood warning sign, you can call SARA at 210-302-3252. They will pass that information to the correct agency.

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