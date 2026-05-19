San Antonio’s 10 most dangerous low-water crossings since 2015, according to city officials Old Seguin Road at Salado Creek tops the list, followed by Old O’Connor Road and Hollyhock Road Flood prone roads in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has compiled a list of the most dangerous low-water crossings since 2015.
City officials said the San Antonio Fire Department has identified the areas where drivers have been repeatedly caught in floodwaters, prompting rescues.
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According to a news release, the low-water crossing on Old Seguin Road at Salado Creek is the most dangerous, with 46 rescues since 2015, followed by Old O’Connor Road and Hollyhock Road.
The list can be viewed in its entirety below:
Old Seguin Road at Salado Creek (46 rescues) Old O’Connor Road, located north of Lookout Road (31 rescues) Hollyhock Road, positioned 600 feet west of Babcock Road (20 rescues) Pinn Road (14 rescues) Spencer Lane, located east of Balcones Heights (13 rescues) Ira Lee, north of Austin Highway (12 rescues) Sleepy Hollow at Sunburst (10 rescues) Gibbs Sprawl Road at Rosillo Creek (10 rescues) West Commerce Street from Pinn Road to Military Drive (9 rescues) North Loop, around 150 feet from West North Loop (8 rescues)
The city said it is urging residents to prepare for flash flooding as multiple storms are possible throughout this week.
If you encounter a flooded road, it’s best to turn around and find another route.
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About the Authors Patty Santos headshot
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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