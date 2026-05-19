SE side man kept uncle’s murder a secret, body hidden for more than a week, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A phone call from a Southeast side man led San Antonio police to open a murder investigation.

>> Affidavit: Man fatally shoots uncle at East Side home, dumps body in backyard recycling bin

However, they say Aquiminee Crawford, 26, waited more than a week to call and confess to killing his uncle.

A police report says Crawford placed the call to SAPD Sunday, then told officers where to find the body of his uncle, Derrick Crawford, 52, as well as the murder weapon.

The report says officers found the uncle’s body, wrapped in black plastic garbage bags inside a recycle bin in the yard of a home on Sterling Street near Martin Luther King Drive.

Inside that home, they say they also recovered a gun believed to be used in the killing.

Although police made those discoveries Sunday, the report says they estimated Derrick Crawford was killed May 9.

The report says his nephew told investigators that he and his uncle had ongoing tension and were involved in an argument that day.

It says he told police he “blacked out” after his uncle degraded him by calling him a name, then shot him five times.

At least two of the shots hit Derrick Crawford in his chest and head, the report said.

The document also mentioned that the suspect complained about Derrick Crawford taking most of his money by frequently borrowing it.

Investigators say they questioned a woman who also lives in the home, but she told them she was not aware of the murder.

However, she said she had been looking for the victim for about a week, the report said.

KSAT 12 News attempted to speak with a woman at the home Tuesday morning, but she ignored the questions and closed her door.

A neighbor spoke off-camera, saying he had a feeling something was wrong at the home when he began noticing a foul odor.

Read also: