Affidavit: Man fatally shoots uncle at East Side home, dumps body in backyard recycling bin

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested on Sunday is accused of killing his uncle and dumping his body in a recycling bin in the backyard of an East Side home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Aquiminee La Roy Crawford, 26, was taken into custody and charged with murder, jail records show.

According to a report obtained by KSAT, San Antonio police officers responded to a “dead-on-arrival” call at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Sterling Street.

The 911 caller, identified in the report and an arrest affidavit as Crawford, reported that he had fatally shot his uncle the week before at the home and that his body was in the home’s backyard.

When the officers arrived at the home, an SAPD incident report states that Crawford said his uncle was “shot up in the back.”

Two officers then searched the home’s backyard and smelled a “foul odor” coming from a recycling bin, the report said.

One of the officers approached the bin and tipped it over. Once the lid opened, the report said the officers recognized a human’s hand was wrapped in a black plastic bag.

The victim, identified in the affidavit as 52-year-old Derrick Cornell Crawford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘B---- a-- nephew’

During an interview with Aquiminee Crawford at SAPD Public Safety Headquarters, the report stated that he told a detective that he lived at the home with his uncle.

Aquiminee Crawford said that recent comments from Derrick Crawford had made him angry, according to the incident report.

On Saturday, May 9, the report states that Aquiminee Crawford recalled shooting Derrick Crawford five times in the home’s living room.

Aquiminee Crawford told the detective that Derrick Crawford called him a “b---- a-- nephew,” which caused him to “black out” and open fire, the SAPD report said.

The younger Crawford said his gun, a plastic bag of shell casings and his uncle’s cellphone were placed in his bedroom after the shooting. A search warrant was subsequently issued for the home, and investigators seized the evidence.

Investigators later found blood on the walls and ceiling of the home, as well as a sofa cushion that was drenched with blood, the arrest warrant states.

Aquiminee Crawford admitted to authorities that he wrapped Derrick Crawford’s body in black trash bags and placed him in the backyard recycling bin, the warrant states.

Derrick Crawford’s mother told police that family members had been searching for him for more than a week.

According to jail records, Aquiminee Crawford was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $250,000.

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