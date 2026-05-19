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Local News

SAPD: Man ejected from vehicle, critically injured following Southwest Side rollover crash

Both people in the vehicle were ejected following the crash, police say

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

A San Antonio Police Department patrol vehicle. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the crash at approximately 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of Southwest Loop 410.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a 27-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old passenger were traveling southbound on Southwest Loop 410 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a metal beam.

After the collision, police said the vehicle “rotated several times” and resulted in both men’s ejections from the car.

Officers on scene tested the driver and determined he was not intoxicated.

Fire crews and first responders transported both men to a local hospital, where they were treated for “possible life-threatening injuries,” the report said. While the driver’s condition has improved, authorities said the 19-year-old passenger remains in critical condition.

SAPD said no charges are expected to be filed in connection with the crash.

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