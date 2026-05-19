Source: SAPD officer arrested, charged with misdemeanor family violence

Grant Wesley Ruedemann, 38, was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, jail records show.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of domestic violence.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was taken into custody on Monday and charged with misdemeanor family assault, a source told KSAT Investigates.

Grant Wesley Ruedemann, 38, was officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show. A judge set his bond at $3,500.

City records indicate Ruedemann is a 15-year SAPD veteran.

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While it is unclear what led up to his arrest, court records show Ruedemann’s arrest stemmed from an incident on May 20, 2023. The charge is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Ruedemann’s case has been assigned to Bexar County Court-at-Law 13, according to court records.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, Ruedemann is the fifth SAPD officer arrested this year.

Records show Ruedemann is set to be arraigned on June 18.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.