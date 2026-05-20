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2 arrested in drug bust at East Side home, Bexar County Sheriff says

Deputies recovered several pounds of narcotics

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

A file image of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office seal. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff spoke outside an East Side home on Tuesday about a drug bust that led to two arrests.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

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