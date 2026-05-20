2 arrested in drug bust at East Side home, Bexar County Sheriff says
Deputies recovered several pounds of narcotics
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff spoke outside an East Side home on Tuesday about a drug bust that led to two arrests.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.