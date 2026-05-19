Judge declares mistrial in 2025 Northwest Side road rage murder

Judge Joel Perez, who presides over Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, declared a mistrial Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in the murder trial of Eric Vasquez, 48.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County jury could not agree on a verdict of a man accused of killing another man in a suspected road rage shooting last year.

Judge Joel Perez, who presides over Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court, declared a mistrial Tuesday in the murder trial of Eric Vasquez, 48.

Jurors began deliberating at approximately 4 p.m. Monday and were sequestered for more than five hours. The jury resumed deliberations on Tuesday morning.

Vasquez was initially charged in connection with the death of Jay Morales, 41, on Jan. 21, 2025.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers were dispatched at 6 p.m. in the 6700 block of Spring Hurst Drive.

Police found Morales lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

SAPD said both men engaged in a verbal altercation while driving, which escalated as they followed each other.

Morales stopped his vehicle and opened his trunk. Vasquez saw him holding a firearm, police said. In response, Vasquez, who also had a firearm, fired at Morales and struck him multiple times.

During the trial, attorneys for Vasquez argued to jurors that their client was acting in self-defense.

If convicted, Vasquez could have faced a sentence of up to life in prison.

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