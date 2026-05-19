Most wanted Texas man found and arrested in San Antonio, DPS says Andrew Anthony Lopez, 36, has been a convicted sex offender since 2013 Andrew Anthony Lopez, 36, has been a convicted sex offender since 2013. (Texas Department of Homeland Security) SAN ANTONIO – Longtime convicted sex offender, Andrew Anthony Lopez, hid from law enforcement for months and was found in the Alamo City on May 6 by a half-dozen authorities, according to Texas Department of Homeland Security.
Lopez, 36, was arrested by a multitude of special agencies, including U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, at a San Antonio apartment for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, a Texas DPS news release said.
Lopez, a documented
Tango Orejon gang member, was one of Texas’ most wanted criminals since February, Texas DPS said. He was charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and was convicted in 2013.
He was sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison in Huntsville for 10 years.
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About the Author Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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