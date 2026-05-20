Rain ending, but more storm chances lie ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN ENDING: After good rainfall overnight, quieter weather today
- MORE STORMS TONIGHT: Another round of storms possible tonight, early Thursday
- MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Storms Saturday, quieter by Sunday & Monday
FORECAST
TODAY
Loud storms overnight produced healthy rainfall (0.75-2″) around the area. You’ll want to avoid low water crossings this morning. Rain will come to an end west to east across the area this morning. Then, skies will clear some by the afternoon.
Most of your Wednesday will be quiet. Afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures into the low-80s. This will allow the atmosphere to destabilize once again.
THIS EVENING/SPURS WATCH PARTIES
A few isolated storms may re-fire by the evening hours. There’s a 30% chance of rainfall. If you are headed to any outdoor Spurs watch parties, be weather aware. Stronger storms are possible along the Rio Grande and into the Edwards Plateau.
TONIGHT
Storms that develop to our west may potentially sweep through the area overnight. Once again, heavy rainfall will be possible, should the storms hold their strength. This activity would push east by sunrise Thursday.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
After a quiet Friday, another round of storms are possible Friday night into Saturday. With multiple rounds of rain this week, flooding would be a concern with this activity. Rain chances may continue into the day Saturday, keeping temperatures cool.
Not all hope is lost for outdoor activities. Sunday looks to be drier and sunnier, along with Memorial Day. While isolated storms can’t be ruled out, the odds of widespread rainfall will be lower.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
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