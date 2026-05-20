Rain ending, but more storm chances lie ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

RAIN ENDING: After good rainfall overnight, quieter weather today

MORE STORMS TONIGHT: Another round of storms possible tonight, early Thursday

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Storms Saturday, quieter by Sunday & Monday

FORECAST

TODAY

Loud storms overnight produced healthy rainfall (0.75-2″) around the area. You’ll want to avoid low water crossings this morning. Rain will come to an end west to east across the area this morning. Then, skies will clear some by the afternoon.

Most of your Wednesday will be quiet. Afternoon sunshine will bring temperatures into the low-80s. This will allow the atmosphere to destabilize once again.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS EVENING/SPURS WATCH PARTIES

A few isolated storms may re-fire by the evening hours. There’s a 30% chance of rainfall. If you are headed to any outdoor Spurs watch parties, be weather aware. Stronger storms are possible along the Rio Grande and into the Edwards Plateau.

Spurs watch party forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TONIGHT

Storms that develop to our west may potentially sweep through the area overnight. Once again, heavy rainfall will be possible, should the storms hold their strength. This activity would push east by sunrise Thursday.

Another round of overnight storms is possible into Thursday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

After a quiet Friday, another round of storms are possible Friday night into Saturday. With multiple rounds of rain this week, flooding would be a concern with this activity. Rain chances may continue into the day Saturday, keeping temperatures cool.

Not all hope is lost for outdoor activities. Sunday looks to be drier and sunnier, along with Memorial Day. While isolated storms can’t be ruled out, the odds of widespread rainfall will be lower.

Memorial Day weekend forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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