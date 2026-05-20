KSAT CONNECT: San Antonio skies light up during overnight storms

Image from SkyWatcher (Oscar) taken in Stone Oak on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – Loud storms rolled through the San Antonio area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a good amount of rainfall. More rain is expected to continue on and off throughout the weekend.

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KSAT viewers shared photos and videos of the bright storms across San Antonio. Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Quite the storm tonight. Time lapse includes the shelf cloud rolling in, strobe like lightning, winds, and rain. 2 hours ago 0 Stone Oak

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