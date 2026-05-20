KSAT CONNECT: San Antonio skies light up during overnight storms More showers expected as storms move through the weekend Image from SkyWatcher (Oscar) taken in Stone Oak on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (KSAT Connect) SAN ANTONIO – Loud storms rolled through the San Antonio area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a good amount of rainfall. More rain is expected to continue on and off throughout the weekend. >> Click here for the latest forecast update
KSAT viewers shared photos and videos of the bright storms across San Antonio. Take a look at some of the submissions to
KSAT Connect below! SkyWatcher (Oscar)
Quite the storm tonight. Time lapse includes the shelf cloud rolling in, strobe like lightning, winds, and rain.
Whatever the Weather
A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority.
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About the Author Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
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