Skip to main content
Thunderstorms icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
Prepare for storms tonight, severe weather possible

Weather

KSAT CONNECT: San Antonio skies light up during overnight storms

More showers expected as storms move through the weekend

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Image from SkyWatcher (Oscar) taken in Stone Oak on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Loud storms rolled through the San Antonio area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a good amount of rainfall. More rain is expected to continue on and off throughout the weekend.

>> Click here for the latest forecast update

KSAT viewers shared photos and videos of the bright storms across San Antonio. Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!

⚡️⚡️
R.Morales1810

⚡️⚡️

0
Far West Side
Just magnificent

Just magnificent

0
Far North Central
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Quite the storm tonight. Time lapse includes the shelf cloud rolling in, strobe like lightning, winds, and rain.

0
Stone Oak
Despite all the rain obscuring most of the lightning strikes, I managed to capture a couple of bolts.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Despite all the rain obscuring most of the lightning strikes, I managed to capture a couple of bolts.

0
Stone Oak
Despite all the rain obscuring most of the lightning strikes, I managed to capture a couple of bolts.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Despite all the rain obscuring most of the lightning strikes, I managed to capture a couple of bolts.

0
Stone Oak

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...