South San Antonio artist Lee Valentine releases viral Spurs anthem ‘Ballin Like Wemby’

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama warms up before Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio’s basketball culture has always had its own sound, and now local artist Lee Valentine is adding a fresh anthem to the soundtrack of the city. His latest single, “Ballin’ Like Wemby,” is quickly gaining momentum online as Spurs fans rally behind the high-energy track inspired by Victor Wembanyama and the excitement surrounding the team’s future.

As “Wemby-mania” continues to dominate conversations across the NBA, Lee Valentine has tapped directly into the heartbeat of the 210 with a song that celebrates San Antonio pride, resilience, and the passion of Spurs fans everywhere. The viral track has already generated thousands of views and shares across social media platforms, with fans using the song in highlight videos, reels, and game-day content.

“Ballin Like Wemby” blends modern hip-hop with a distinct Texas and Latin influence, creating a sound that feels authentic to San Antonio’s culture. Known for fusing Hip-Hop, Reggaeton, and Cumbia, Lee Valentine brings an energetic style that connects both sports fans and music lovers.

“I wanted to create something that feels like a home game at the Frost Bank Center,” said Lee Valentine. “This song represents who we are as San Antonians, proud, passionate, and ready for this new era.”

Born Rudy Lee Valadez in Pahokee, Florida, Lee Valentine is now a resident of South San Antonio who has been building momentum throughout Texas with his explosive performances and genre-blending sound. Raised in a hardworking migrant family, he has music that reflects both cultural pride and determination.

Lee has previously collaborated with legendary artist DJ Kane, original lead singer of the Grammy-winning group A.B. Quintanilla y Los Kumbia Kings, on the hit track “Loco Por Ti.” Now, with “Ballin Like Wemby,” he is continuing to establish himself as one of the rising independent artists to watch in Texas.

The new mix debuted on The April Monterrosa Show, produced by Adam Ace on KLMO 98.9 FM, and is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

The release arrives at a time when San Antonio is fully embracing the excitement surrounding Victor Wembanyama and the future of Spurs basketball. Fans across the city have rallied behind the movement, turning the song into more than just music; it has become part of the culture.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

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