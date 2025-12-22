San Antonio Latina Legacy and Live from the Southside magazine partner to honor Latina trailblazers

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio Latina Legacy is a new storytelling initiative dedicated to honoring the past, present, and future Latina trailblazers who have shaped our city with their passion, creativity, and leadership. From artists and storytellers to entrepreneurs, community elders, and activists, Latina Legacy celebrates the women whose strength and vision continue to inspire generations.

This initiative is a space to remember where we come from, recognize the power of where we are, and inspire the brilliance of where we’re going.

Live from the Southside Magazine is proud to announce a new partnership with San Antonio Latina Legacy.

Through this collaboration, the stories of remarkable Latinas will be shared across both digital and print platforms, extending their reach to national and global audiences. Together, we’re uplifting voices, preserving heritage, and celebrating the brilliance of Latina leadership.

Meet the Founders

Irene Chavez is a playwright, poet, actor, and community activist whose work highlights the beauty and resilience of Latina culture. A recent Artists At Work Fellow, her plays (Las Comadres de Morales Street, Las Cochinas Christmas) and poetry have been featured by Teatro Audaz, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Theatre, and Voices de la Luna.

April Monterrosa, an award-winning entrepreneur, author, and publisher of Live from the Southside Magazine, is a media leader and advocate for the voices of South Texas. Through her magazine and radio show, she amplifies local stories and promotes cultural pride throughout the region.

The initiative officially launched at La Patrona Restaurant Patio Bar on November 6, 2025, from 7 to 9 p.m. The event brought together community members, local leaders, and the season’s featured Latinas to celebrate the partnership and the storytelling work ahead.

The celebration highlighted the powerful women who continue to shape San Antonio’s Latina legacy. Featured this season:

María Fernanda Rodríguez – La Siberia de Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill & La Patrona Restaurant Patio Bar

Marta Alonzo – Sip & Sit with ME Coffeehouse

Lucy Adame-Clark – County Clerk of Bexar County

Clarissa Ramos – Actress/Director

