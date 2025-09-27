Soy Latina Youth Writers join Live from the Southside Magazine

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Live from the Southside Magazine is excited to announce the launch of the Soy Latina Youth Writers, a collaboration with the Soy Latina Young Women’s Leadership nonprofit organization.

Selected writings will be featured on LiveFromTheSouthside.com and in the print and digital editions of the magazine, giving participants the recognition, confidence, and experience that comes with seeing their names in print.

Empowering Latina outh in San Antonio

The Soy Latina program goes beyond writing. It connects high school girls with Latina professionals and entrepreneurs who serve as mentors, offering real-world guidance in education, business and community leadership. By combining writing opportunities with mentorship, Soy Latina helps Latina students discover their voice, gain valuable skills and build a foundation for future success.

Cecily Guerrero – Fox Tech High School: Cecily is a junior in the H-Tech program, on track to graduate with both a high school diploma and an Associate of Science degree. A talented musician with Mariachi Az-Tech and founder of the Yearbook Club, she has earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and twice made the President’s List at San Antonio College. As a member of Soy Latina, Cecily continues to grow her leadership skills while using her voice to advocate for social justice.

Amber DeLeon – Fox Tech High School: Amber is a senior in the H-Tech program, also set to graduate with dual degrees while pursuing multiple healthcare certifications. She consistently ranks in the top 10 of her class and has earned spots on the Dean’s List at San Antonio College. A dedicated leader, Amber has served in student government for four years, held roles such as Energy and Environmental Chairman, and launched her own small business—all while staying active in the Soy Latina mentorship program.

Alexia Maure – Louis D. Brandeis High School: Alexia ranks in the top 1% of her class and is identified as Gifted and Talented. A standout athlete, she competes with the Classics Elite Soccer Academy (ECNL 09) and Brandeis JV Soccer. Alexia is also a community leader, serving with Scholars & Athletes Serving Others , contributing to EcoBroncos , and co-founding Colorful Minds , a nonprofit service project. She has earned numerous academic honors, is trilingual in English, Spanish, and French, and is a proud Soy Latina member.

Emmi Ortega – Somerset Brooks Academy: Emmi is a senior and the Head Drum Major of her school’s band. Through the Dual Credit Program, she is completing an Associate of Science degree at Palo Alto College, with plans to study Neuroscience and Behavioral Analysis. Emmi serves on the Soy Latina Youth Leadership Board, belongs to the National Honor Society, and balances her academic achievements with her passion for music, dance, travel and leadership.

